Empowerhouse marks 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil honoring domestic violence survivors

“We were honored to take part in this vital community event,” the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is one of only three law enforcement agencies in the area with an Empowerhouse Advocate co-located within their office.”

Empowerhouse hosted its 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil on October 25, 2025, to honor and celebrate survivors of domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The nonprofit provides free, confidential support services for survivors and their children, focusing on safety, healing, and empowerment. Empowerhouse’s 24-hour hotline is 540-373-9373.