Stafford A Decade After Aquia’s Theater Went Dark, Stafford Still Waiting for the Show to Start By Uriah Kiser Published October 29, 2025 at 3:00PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Bart Randall #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Pamela Yeung #The Garrison