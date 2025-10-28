DUI Arrest After Vehicle Accident on Richmond Highway

A Stafford man was arrested following a DUI incident on the 2600 block of Richmond Highway. Deputies responded to a vehicle accident and found a visibly intoxicated individual who provided false identification. The suspect attempted to flee on foot, leading to a brief pursuit and struggle before being taken into custody. He refused sobriety testing, and a search revealed discarded beer cans nearby.

In a separate incident, a Charlottesville man was arrested for assault and battery at the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road. The altercation stemmed from a vehicle repossession dispute, and the vehicle owner was identified as the primary aggressor.

Additionally, a fraud report involved a phone scam where a victim was tricked into purchasing $750 in Green Dot MoneyPak cards. The scammer falsely claimed to be from the Supreme Court.

There was also a report of a wallet stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Hemlock Drive, with masked individuals reportedly seen in the area.

Here’s the full press release:

ASSAULT

On October 27, 2025, deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road for a reported assault stemming from a vehicle repossession dispute. The investigation revealed that a physical altercation occurred when the vehicle owner attempted to interfere with the repossession. After reviewing the evidence, Deputy Daigle determined the vehicle owner to be the primary aggressor and placed him under arrest for assault and battery. Michael Devin Anderson, 31, of Charlottesville, was charged with one count of assault and battery and released by a magistrate on a $2,500 unsecured bond. FRAUD

On October 27, 2025, Deputy Harding responded to a fraud report involving a phone scam. The victim received a call from someone claiming to be “Captain Amon” from the Supreme Court, stating they had missed jury duty and needed to pay fines to avoid arrest. Following the caller’s instructions, the victim purchased and provided $750 in Green Dot MoneyPak cards. After realizing the call was fraudulent, the victim contacted law enforcement to report the scam. LARCENY

On October 26, 2025, Deputy Hubbard responded to a residence in the 200 block of Hemlock Drive regarding a report of a wallet stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The victim stated that the wallet had been taken from the open center console and glove box sometime overnight. The victim also mentioned recent reports of masked individuals seen in the neighborhood. DUI

On October 26, 2025, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Richmond Highway for a reported vehicle accident with no injuries at a local business. Witnesses reported that the driver had allegedly discarded alcohol and attempted to dissuade them from contacting law enforcement. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle partially off the roadway and made contact with a visibly intoxicated individual who provided false identification and denied operating the vehicle. During the investigation, the subject attempted to flee on foot, resulting in a brief pursuit and physical struggle before being taken into custody. The individual refused to submit to sobriety testing. A subsequent search by Deputy Martinez and K9 Mija led to the discovery of discarded beer cans near the scene. Jimmy Matamoros, 42, of Stafford, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test, Driving on a Revoked License, Reckless Driving, Obstructing Justice, Providing False Identification to Law Enforcement, and Identity Theft. Matamoros was incarcerated at RRJ without bond. This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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