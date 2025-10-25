Spike, the lovable “bull-doggish” sweetheart, is thriving in foster care

“I just can’t get over how different he looks to me in person versus in photos. He has an underbite and kind of a funny voice! He is also very muscley. I feel like he’s kind of ‘bull-doggish,’” Spike’s foster mom shared. “Spike is very loving and playful. He has energy and is loving our walks… He’s quiet and doesn’t seem to get anxious if he’s not with somebody. Last night I found him tucked into the smallest dog bed we have — what a silly boy!”

Spike, a 3-year-old pup with a heart-melting smile, was cherished in his previous home, and it shows in his gentle, affectionate nature. He’s crate trained, great with older kids, and adores squeaky toys almost as much as cuddle time. Spike is currently in foster care and available for adoption through the Prince William County Animal Services Center in Manassas, Virginia.

For more information or to schedule a visit, contact [email protected] or visit his Petfinder profile.