Stafford

Gari Melchers Home and Studio celebrates 50 years open to the public

By Uriah Kiser

“Happy 50th, Gari Melchers Home and Studio! This past Sunday, October 19th, the home officially celebrated 50 years of being open to the public,” Tour Stafford Virginia shared. “We have Corinne Melchers (last photo) to thank for being able to utilize this incredible estate, creating a space for generations to enjoy art, history, and inspiration.”

The Gari Melchers Home and Studio at Belmont in Falmouth, once the residence of American Impressionist painter Gari Melchers and his wife Corinne, opened to the public in 1975. Today, it operates as a museum and cultural site managed by the University of Mary Washington, preserving Melchers’ art and legacy while hosting exhibitions, educational programs, and community events.

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