Why I Left the PWEA: A PWCS Educator’s Stand Against VEA Control

I’m writing as a PWCS educator — and as someone who is no longer a PWEA member because of you.

I was proud to be part of PWEA under its previous leadership — a team of board members and reps who genuinely cared about educators and worked tirelessly for members, not for show. They listened, they answered, and they put people first. What we have now under VEA control couldn’t be more different.

This trusteeship has turned into a blatant power and money grab disguised as “rebuilding.” It’s not about supporting educators — it’s about control. The VEA can’t even answer the office phone or respond to emails, yet somehow finds time to cash our dues checks. That’s not leadership — that’s greed.

You’ve cut off communication, hidden financials, and left teachers and staff completely in the dark. Morale is at an all-time low, membership is collapsing, and VEA’s failure is spreading across the state.

PWCS educators deserve honesty, transparency, and respect — not excuses. Until that happens, I won’t fund failure.

Sincerely,

Heather Teschke

Bealeton