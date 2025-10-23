Stafford Supervisor Candidate Criticizes Opponent’s Abstention on Data Center Vote

“My opponent had been in the meeting the entire night, been a part of the discussions, yet when it came time to vote on improving the performance standards to increase setbacks to 1,320 ft to better mitigate impacts to residents, she abstained from the vote,” Bart Randall for Supervisor posted. “We need representation that does their homework, makes themselves knowledgeable, and makes informed decisions, not someone that abstains on difficult decisions!”

Randall’s comments referred to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors’ 4-2-1 vote approving new data center performance standards. Supervisors Monica Gary and Tinesha Allen opposed the measure, and Incumbent Garrisonville District Supervisor Dr. Pamela Yeung abstained, Potomac Local News reported.