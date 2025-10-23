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Stafford School Board Chair Maureen Siegmund Addresses Title IX ‘Misinformation’ Ahead of Election

By Uriah Kiser
Siegmund

“Unfortunately, this time of year often brings an increase in misinformation and fear meant to influence local and state elections,” Maureen Siegmund wrote. “Recently, there has been renewed concern about Title IX and, in particular, student bathroom use in Stafford County Public Schools.”

Siegmund said district policies “are public, reviewed regularly, and fully compliant with all state and federal laws.” She cited legal guidance presented by the school board’s attorney confirming that the Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board case remains controlling law in the 4th Circuit, guaranteeing transgender students the right to use facilities consistent with their gender identity. Siegmund, running as an independent for re-election, added, “The law is the law, and I will continue to follow it.”

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