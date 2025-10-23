Route 1 Closed in Both Directions at Southpoint Parkway After Vehicle Crash in Spotsylvania

“All lanes on Route 1 northbound and southbound are closed at Southpoint Parkway due to a vehicle crash,” Virginia Department of Transportation Fredericksburg District (VaDOTFRED) announced. “Travelers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 1 and Spotsylvania Parkway, just south of the I-95 Exit 126 interchange. Travel delays are currently about one mile, and Interstate 95 is recommended as an alternate route for north-south travel.

FINAL UPDATE (9:22 a.m.): All Route 1 northbound and southbound lanes are now open.

“UPDATE (9:05 a.m.): A single lane on Route 1 northbound has reopened. Route 1 southbound remains closed, with southbound traffic being detoured to Southpoint Parkway, then to Route 208 (Courthouse Road).”