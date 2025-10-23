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Route 1 Closed in Both Directions at Southpoint Parkway After Vehicle Crash in Spotsylvania

By Uriah Kiser

“All lanes on Route 1 northbound and southbound are closed at Southpoint Parkway due to a vehicle crash,” Virginia Department of Transportation Fredericksburg District (VaDOTFRED) announced. “Travelers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 1 and Spotsylvania Parkway, just south of the I-95 Exit 126 interchange. Travel delays are currently about one mile, and Interstate 95 is recommended as an alternate route for north-south travel.

FINAL UPDATE (9:22 a.m.): All Route 1 northbound and southbound lanes are now open.

“UPDATE (9:05 a.m.): A single lane on Route 1 northbound has reopened. Route 1 southbound remains closed, with southbound traffic being detoured to Southpoint Parkway, then to Route 208 (Courthouse Road).”

 

 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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