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Rotary 3K Manassas Fun Walk to Support Global Polio Eradication Efforts

By Uriah Kiser

“BEE a part of history! BEE a part of Rotary’s last mile,” Rotary Club of Manassas announced. “We are so close to wiping this dreaded virus off the earth! As close as we are it still needs your effort to cross the finish line.”

The Rotary 3K Manassas Fun Walk #EndPolio will take place at the Harris Pavilion in Historic Downtown Manassas, Virginia, on Sunday, October 26 at 8:00 a.m. The event is open to the public and supports Rotary International’s campaign to eradicate polio worldwide. Rotary has led the global effort since 1979, with remaining endemic cases only in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

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