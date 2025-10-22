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Manassas to host annual Haunted Happenings on October 25

By Uriah Kiser

“Mark your calendars (if not already marked!), set your alarms, and have those costumes ready… it’s time for our annual Haunted Happenings event 👻!” City of Manassas posted. “This Saturday morning (10/25/25) the streets will be closed, and the downtown businesses will be ready to greet you with treats and smiles all throughout town 😃.”

The Haunted Happenings celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in downtown Manassas and features trick-or-treating, costumes, and community activities. The event traditionally draws large crowds and family participation each year.

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