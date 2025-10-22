Manassas City Public Schools Receives Telehealth Grant to Expand Student Mental Health Support

“Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS) is pleased to announce a new initiative to provide mental health support to all students,” Manassas City Public Schools announced. “The division has been selected as a recipient of a telehealth grant from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS).”

The telehealth grant will allow MCPS to expand access to mental health services through digital platforms, ensuring that students receive timely and confidential care. The initiative aligns with statewide efforts to increase behavioral health resources in schools across Virginia.