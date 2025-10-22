From Foster Care to the Footlights: How Life Inspired Vint Hill’s ‘Annie’

The sun will come out this fall when Annie takes the stage at the Journey Theater in Vint Hill. Triune Entertainment, a local theater company known for its professional-caliber productions, will present the beloved musical November 6–16, 2025.

The show marks a return visit to the Potomac Local Podcast for Triune Entertainment producer Matt Moore, who joined director Renee De Pont to share how their team is bringing new energy — and heart — to the Depression-era story of a spunky orphan who never gives up hope.

A Classic Reimagined

When choosing a title for the company’s late fall show, Moore said Annie wasn’t an easy sell at first.

“My first reaction was, ‘Everybody’s seen this show — why would they come see us do it?’” Moore recalled. “But my co-owners and Renee kept beating me about the head and shoulders until they convinced me with two great reasons.”

One of those reasons was personal to De Pont. The other, Moore said, was a reminder from a friend that “a lot of people have seen Annie Jr. or a high school version — but not a fully realized adult production done really well.”

That challenge inspired the Triune team to aim higher. “We wanted to make this one really slick, really pro, really high-end and fun,” Moore said.

A Professional Team on Stage and Behind the Scenes

To bring that vision to life, Triune assembled a top-tier creative team.

Cate Murray, an award-winning vocalist and director with credits including Jersey Boys and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, serves as vocal director.

Christie Dubnansky, a longtime collaborator of Moore’s, is choreographing the show, ensuring dance plays a standout role.

“We have extraordinary talent,” Moore said. “Christie’s bringing in tappers and other strong dancers. Cate’s musical leadership has been phenomenal. We’ve really put together a team that defines professional quality.”

A Director’s Personal Connection

For De Pont, Annie carries deep emotional meaning.

“I found out I couldn’t have children of my own in 2011,” she said. “My husband and I later decided to foster to adopt, and in 2018, three siblings moved in with us. We finalized their adoption in 2020 during COVID.”

Her family’s experience inspired her to authentically and with care tell the story of forgotten children and resilience.

“These kids in Annie aren’t treated very well, and that’s sadly a universal experience for some children in the foster system,” she said. “The question of ‘Does someone care about me?’ is powerful. I think audiences will feel that.”

Bringing 1930s New York to Life

Set in the heart of the Great Depression, Annie follows the title character’s journey from a grim orphanage to the home of billionaire Oliver Warbucks. De Pont said the production leans into the historical context through costuming and atmosphere.

“There’s a number called ‘Hooverville’ that directly addresses President Hoover,” she said. “You also meet President Roosevelt in the show. It’s fun to explore that history — and see how much has changed and how much hasn’t.”

De Pont noted the show’s timelessness as it nears its 50th anniversary on Broadway — and the comic strip character herself turns 103 this year.

The Orphans — and One Very Special Dog

The production’s cast of young performers, De Pont said, has impressed her with their professionalism and teamwork.

“Our orphans are amazing,” she said. “They’re helping each other, learning choreography, and really becoming a family.”

Leading them is Allison Crane, an accomplished young performer with D.C.-area credits, joined by an equally talented understudy who will perform in two Saturday matinees.

And then there’s Remy, the dog playing Sandy — a veteran of commercials and even a Wrigley Field photo shoot. Triune had initially planned community dog auditions at the Vint Hill Dog Park but ultimately found Remy through a more traditional “treasure hunt.”

“It was a bit of a struggle,” Moore said with a laugh. “But we ended up with the perfect Sandy — she’s a riot.”

A Theater Destination

Performances will be held at The Journey Theater, 4175 Bludau Drive in Warrenton — a modern 300-seat venue located amid local restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops.

“It’s a beautiful facility with top-notch lighting and sound,” Moore said. “You can make a whole day of it — grab lunch nearby, see the show, and make an outing of it.”

Tickets and details are available at triuneentertainment.com.

Bonus Entertainment

Audiences attending the Saturday shows will get extra value:

The first Saturday will feature a 20-minute pre-show set by Triune’s long-running improv troupe, Fools, now in its 28th year.

The second Saturday will feature Frankie and the Urchins, a Frankie Valli tribute band formed by cast members from Moore’s recent production of Jersey Boys.

A Show for All Ages

De Pont said Annie is designed to bring families together.

“There’s no age restriction,” she said. “It’s fun, uplifting, and absolutely family-friendly.”

As Moore summed up, “You’ll laugh, you’ll tap your foot, and you’ll leave smiling. It’s everything community theater should be.”

‘Annie’ runs November 6–16, 2025 at The Journey Theater, 4175 Bludau Drive, Warrenton.

Tickets and showtimes: triuneentertainment.com