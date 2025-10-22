Fredericksburg EDA backs new workshop series to boost small businesses

The Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority voted Monday to fund a new series of workshops and networking events aimed at helping local small businesses grow, collaborate, and strengthen the city’s entrepreneurial community.

The EDA approved $5,000 to launch the initiative, which will include two quarterly programs — a Business Strategy and Skills Series and a Business Core Networking Series. Both are designed to give Fredericksburg business owners a space to learn practical skills, share ideas, and connect with one another.

Two New Ways to Support Local Businesses

The Business Strategy and Skills Series, also called the FXBG Loop, will feature morning sessions at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center. Each 90-minute workshop will focus on hands-on topics such as social-media management, short-form video marketing, branding, SEO, and using digital tools like Google Analytics and ChatGPT.

Sessions will also include presentations on financial best practices and collaboration strategies between local businesses. Organizers plan to record the events so participants can revisit the material later.

A second component, the Business Core Networking Series, will hold after-hours gatherings at rotating local venues, from breweries and restaurants to event spaces. The casual meet-ups will encourage relationship-building among local entrepreneurs and highlight Fredericksburg’s diverse business scene.

Potential discussion topics include leadership, workforce recruitment and retention, financial management, and innovation. Organizers hope to attract 50 to 75 attendees per event.

EDA Members Praise Initiative, Discuss Marketing Push

EDA board members praised the program as a “slam dunk” that will both raise awareness of the Authority’s work and offer real value to small firms.

Several members suggested adding sessions on lease education, insurance, and emergency preparedness following past business disruptions in the region. Others emphasized the importance of reaching beyond the downtown corridor to connect with businesses in areas like Central Park and Route 3.

Board members also discussed the need for professional-quality marketing materials — including photography, videos, and printed flyers — to promote the series citywide. A separate proposal for a $3,000 marketing budget will be presented at the next EDA meeting.

Next Steps

City staff said the first sessions will be scheduled for early 2026. Dates have not yet been announced, but organizers plan to promote them through the city’s business newsletter, social media, and partner organizations such as Fredericksburg Main Street, the Chamber of Commerce, and the University of Mary Washington’s Small Business Development Center.

Potomac Local News will post event details as soon as they become available.