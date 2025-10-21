Occoquan, welcomes Evidi Massage, renames island “Paddler’s Point”

Mayor Ernie Porta highlighted a busy stretch of community milestones in his October 12, 2025 episode of the Occoquan Radio Podcast, from a new business ribbon-cutting to fall festival traditions and the close of the town’s beloved Trivia Night series.

Evidi Massage Opens Downtown

A new wellness destination has joined Occoquan’s historic business district. Evidi Massage, a boutique massage and wellness studio, recently opened at 300 Ellicott Street, Suite C. Porta congratulated the owners and thanked them for choosing Occoquan as their home.

“I encourage everyone to check them out,” Porta said. “We’re always grateful for new businesses that become part of our community.”

Island Renaming Tradition Continues

Residents again took part in one of Occoquan’s most creative annual customs — renaming the small island just east of the Route 123 bridge.



During the Spring River Fest and Craft Show, residents submit name ideas, and the winning entry is revealed at the Fall Arts and Crafts Show. This year, the island was christened “Paddler’s Point,” a name submitted by Jen and Rodney Loges. The prior year’s winner receives the retired island sign as part of the tradition.

Town Council Acts on Beautification, Zoning, and Franchise Renewal

At its October 7 Town Council meeting, members approved several items:

Two grants accepted, including one to beautify the area around the brick building at Mill and Washington Streets.

Renewal of the town’s non-exclusive franchise agreement with Comcast.

Referral of a zoning text amendment to the Planning Commission that would require special use permits for stores selling tobacco, nicotine, vapes, cannabis, or related products.

Porta said the measures reflect the town’s continued attention to maintaining its character and charm while balancing growth and regulation.

Trivia Night Ends Season with a Tie — and a Farewell

The season’s final Trivia Night took place October 10 at River Mill Park, drawing familiar faces and tough competition. Two powerhouse teams — The Quizzards and Recovering Quizzaholics — tied for first place.

The night also marked a bittersweet goodbye to longtime participants Mount Crushmore, who are moving out of the area.

“They’ve been with us from the very beginning,” Porta said. “They were the first-ever Trivia Night winners and great supporters of our shops and restaurants. We’ll miss them but wish them the best.”

Keeping the Spirit of Community Alive

Porta closed the episode by thanking residents for supporting local events and businesses.

“These community traditions — from Trivia Nights to island renamings — are what make Occoquan special,” he said.