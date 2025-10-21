“Naval Health Clinic Quantico will be hosting a flu shotex at offsite locations this year due to the clinic still undergoing repairs,” Marine Corps Base Quantico (Facebook) reported. “All the shotexs dates will be open to clinic staff, active duty, and beneficiaries.”

Flu shot events will take place at USO Quantico Main, 3049 Bordelon Street, on October 22–24, October 28–29, and November 18, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Additional sessions will be held at Quantico Little Hall Theater, 2034 Barnett Avenue, from November 3–6, 2025, between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.