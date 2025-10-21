Man brandished gun, exposed himself, police say

An incident unfolded in Lake Ridge when a 24-year-old man was arrested for abduction with intent to defile and indecent liberties with a minor, police said. The incident occurred on October 16, when the victim, under 15, accepted a ride from the suspect. He later brandished a handgun and exposed himself. The victim managed to escape and seek help from a nearby business.

In another incident, a 33-year-old woman with no fixed address was arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers at a 7-Eleven in Dumfries. She resisted arrest and kicked officers after being found with narcotics.

Additionally, a 58-year-old man from Springdale, MD, was arrested for attempting fraud at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Woodbridge. He resisted arrest, leading to a physical altercation with officers.

Here’s the full press release:

Armed Robbery *ARREST – On October 18, officers arrested one of the suspects involved in the robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Exxon located at 4255 Seeton Sq in Woodbridge (22192) on October 9 at approximately 10:00PM. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Christian Bryce Alexander COLEMAN, was arrested. The investigation continues as officers seek the second suspect involved in the incident.

Arrested on October 18:

Christian Bryce Alexander COLEMAN, 21, of Woodbridge

Charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On October 10, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Exxon located at 4255 Seeton Sq in Woodbridge (22192) on October 9 at approximately 10:00PM. The investigation revealed two men approached an employee at the counter and demanded merchandise before leaving the store on foot. One of the men brandished a firearm during the encounter. No injuries were reported.

Vandalism on School Grounds – On October 17 at 1:04PM, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Forest Park High School located at 15721 Forest Park Dr in Woodbridge (22193) was notified of vandalism in one of the boy’s bathrooms. The investigation revealed swastikas were drawn onto a bathroom stall wall. No additional markings were reported. School personnel removed the markings.

Abduction with Intent to Defile | Indecent Liberties – On October 17, detectives concluded an investigation into an abduction that was reported to have occurred in the 13300 block of Minnieville Rd in Woodbridge (22192) on October 16 at approximately 5:00PM. The investigation revealed the female victim, who was under the age of 15, was walking in the above area when she accepted a ride from an unknown man, later identified as the accused. The accused then drove to a parking lot off Caton Hill Rd where he brandished a handgun and exposed himself to the victim. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle and go to a nearby business where employees assisted her in contacting the police. No injuries were reported. During the investigation, detectives were able to quickly identify the accused who was taken into custody the following day. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Asim SHAFIQ, was arrested.

Arrested on October 17:

Asim SHAFIQ, 24, of Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of abduction with intent to defile, 3 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and 1 count of using a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On October 17 at 10:05PM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 17105 Old Stage Rd in Dumfries (22015) to investigate a trespassing complaint. The investigation revealed the accused had violated a no trespassing order on file. Officers located the accused nearby and attempted to detain her. During the encounter, the accused resisted before being detained. During a search, narcotics were located before the accused kicked two officers. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a Karlita Anisa FELTON, was arrested.

Arrested on October 17: [no photo available]

Karlita Anisa FELTON, 33, of no fixed address

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of trespassing, and 1 count of possession of a scheduled narcotic

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On October 17 at 1:57PM, officers responded to the Navy Federal Credit Union located at 15101 Potomac Town Pl in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an attempted fraud. The investigation revealed a man, later identified as the accused, was attempting to use a fake identification to access an account. Officers arrived and attempted to detain the accused who resisted, leading to a physical altercation before the accused fled on foot out of the business and down a nearby embankment. Officers were able to catch up with the accused who was then detained and carried to an awaiting cruiser. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a Allex SUTTON, was arrested.

Arrested on October 17:

Allex SUTTON, 58, of Springdale, MD

Charged with assault & battery on LEO, obstruction with force, identity theft, possession of a fictitious identification, attempt to obtain money by false pretenses, and possession of a scheduled narcotic

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $5,000 secured