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Dumfries Earns First-Ever AA–Stable Bond Rating from S&P Global

By Uriah Kiser

“The Town of Dumfries has officially received its first-ever ‘AA–Stable Outlook’ bond rating from S&P Global Ratings — a strong vote of confidence in our fiscal strength, transparency, and forward-thinking leadership,” Town of Dumfries, Virginia announced. “This achievement marks a defining moment in our Town’s history and reflects our ongoing commitment to Progress, Partnerships & Possibilities.”

An AA rating from S&P Global signifies very strong creditworthiness and a stable financial outlook, placing Dumfries among the highest-rated localities of its size in Virginia.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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