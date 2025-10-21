Dumfries Earns First-Ever AA–Stable Bond Rating from S&P Global

“The Town of Dumfries has officially received its first-ever ‘AA–Stable Outlook’ bond rating from S&P Global Ratings — a strong vote of confidence in our fiscal strength, transparency, and forward-thinking leadership,” Town of Dumfries, Virginia announced. “This achievement marks a defining moment in our Town’s history and reflects our ongoing commitment to Progress, Partnerships & Possibilities.”

An AA rating from S&P Global signifies very strong creditworthiness and a stable financial outlook, placing Dumfries among the highest-rated localities of its size in Virginia.