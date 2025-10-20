Townhomes, safety report at next WPCCA meeting

Facebook – WPCCA will be meeting on Thursday, October 30, at 6 pm in the IKEA Community Meeting Room, located on the 2nd floor next to the restaurant.

This month’s meeting will feature two important presentations. The Prince William County Police Department will be presenting on public safety in Woodbridge and the results of the Community Police Survey, providing key insights into local concerns and engagement.

Sherman Patrick of Compton & Duling will also present the Townes at Occoquan project (formerly Destination Place), a major new development planned for North Woodbridge that will include 124 multifamily “stacked” townhouses and 43 traditional townhomes.