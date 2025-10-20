REALTORS raise nearly $13,000 for local housing assistance through back-to-back fundraisers

Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS – The Fredericksburg REALTORS Foundation and Young Professionals Network (YPN) of the Fredericksburg Area Association of REALTORS (FAAR) turned two fun-filled fall events into meaningful community impact, raising nearly $13,000 in one weekend to be granted out to local housing charities. The fundraising began on Friday, October 10, with the annual Par for FAAR Foundation Charity Golf Tournament at Augustine Golf Club.

Proceeds from the Golf Tournament and Cheers for Charity Pub Crawl will support emergency housing assistance and nonprofit organizations serving Fredericksburg-area residents in need.