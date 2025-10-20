Publisher's Post

Potomac Local News — By the Numbers (Past 7 Days)

By Uriah Kiser

Potomac Local News continues to reach more readers across Prince William, Stafford, and Fredericksburg, solidifying its reputation as the region’s trusted source for local reporting.

During the past seven days, the site recorded 42,984 total page views from 35,703 unique devices, with nearly three in four readers (72%) visiting on mobile. About 31% of visitors read articles to completion, underscoring the deep engagement Potomac Local readers have with their community news.

Regional Reach Expands Across Northern Virginia

The strongest readership this week came from Woodbridge, Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Stafford, with additional traffic from Alexandria, Gainesville, Fairfax, and Dumfries.

Search and syndication platforms continued to drive audience growth, with Google Search, Google News, and dlvr.it leading referral sources. This mix of organic and distributed readership shows that Potomac Local stories are being discovered both directly and through national news aggregators.

Top Stories Capturing Readers’ Attention

Coverage this week highlighted the local issues that matter most — growth, schools, transportation, and business.

Development and Growth

Education and Policy

Community and Transportation

Business and Development

Welcoming New Members

Potomac Local News also welcomes several new members who joined our community over the past week:
Stephanie, Reilly, Gaston, Amanda, Adam, Andrew, Gary, and Sarah.

Their support helps sustain independent, community-driven journalism that keeps Northern Virginia informed.

A Trusted Source for Local News

From breaking developments to education updates, Potomac Local remains focused on delivering reliable, timely coverage of the issues that shape our region. As the area continues to grow, readers can count on Potomac Local News to stay close to the stories that matter most.

💥 Special Offer for Members

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Thank you for your continued support of local news in our communtiy. 

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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