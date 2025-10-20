Potomac Local News — By the Numbers (Past 7 Days)

Potomac Local News continues to reach more readers across Prince William, Stafford, and Fredericksburg, solidifying its reputation as the region’s trusted source for local reporting.

During the past seven days, the site recorded 42,984 total page views from 35,703 unique devices, with nearly three in four readers (72%) visiting on mobile. About 31% of visitors read articles to completion, underscoring the deep engagement Potomac Local readers have with their community news.

Regional Reach Expands Across Northern Virginia

The strongest readership this week came from Woodbridge, Manassas, Fredericksburg, and Stafford, with additional traffic from Alexandria, Gainesville, Fairfax, and Dumfries.

Search and syndication platforms continued to drive audience growth, with Google Search, Google News, and dlvr.it leading referral sources. This mix of organic and distributed readership shows that Potomac Local stories are being discovered both directly and through national news aggregators.

Top Stories Capturing Readers’ Attention

Coverage this week highlighted the local issues that matter most — growth, schools, transportation, and business.

Development and Growth

Education and Policy

Emails show PWCS braced for Turning Point USA club debate before board clash

Potomac Local’s exclusive look inside the discussions leading up to a tense Prince William County School Board meeting.

Community and Transportation

New pedestrian crossings installed on Route 3 in Spotsylvania

A story that drew strong reader interest, spotlighting ongoing efforts to improve road safety for local residents.

Business and Development

Buc-ee’s team to meet Stafford residents about proposed travel center

Coverage of the Texas-based travel center chain’s expansion plans sparked lively discussion among Stafford residents.

Welcoming New Members

Potomac Local News also welcomes several new members who joined our community over the past week:

Stephanie, Reilly, Gaston, Amanda, Adam, Andrew, Gary, and Sarah.

Their support helps sustain independent, community-driven journalism that keeps Northern Virginia informed.

A Trusted Source for Local News

From breaking developments to education updates, Potomac Local remains focused on delivering reliable, timely coverage of the issues that shape our region. As the area continues to grow, readers can count on Potomac Local News to stay close to the stories that matter most.

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Thank you for your continued support of local news in our communtiy.