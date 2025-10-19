Schools Across Northern Virginia to Close October 20 for Diwali

Public schools across Northern Virginia will close on Monday, October 20, 2025, in observance of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights.

Stafford County, Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park schools will all recognize the holiday this year, giving students and staff the day off. Offices and administrative buildings in each division will also be closed.

Diwali, one of the most widely celebrated holidays in South Asia, symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Observances typically include decorating homes with oil lamps and candles known as diyas, creating colorful rangoli patterns, exchanging sweets and gifts, and performing Lakshmi Puja, a prayer for prosperity and well-being.

The festival, which falls according to the lunar calendar, is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists around the world. In recent years, school divisions across the region have added Diwali to their calendars to recognize the growing cultural and religious diversity of their communities.

This article has been corrected.