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Fredericksburg Farmers Market to host free festive Halloween event October 25

By Uriah Kiser

Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events (Facebook) – Join us next week at the Fredericksburg, VA Farmers Market for a day of FREE festive fun!

From games and crafts, to a spooky maze and trick or treating, there’s something for everyone. Costumes encouraged—fun guaranteed! 🎃👻

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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