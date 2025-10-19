Newslinks Fredericksburg Farmers Market to host free festive Halloween event October 25 By Uriah Kiser Published October 19, 2025 at 7:06PM | Updated October 19, 2025 at 9:00PM Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events (Facebook) – Join us next week at the Fredericksburg, VA Farmers Market for a day of FREE festive fun! From games and crafts, to a spooky maze and trick or treating, there’s something for everyone. Costumes encouraged—fun guaranteed! 🎃👻 Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Weekend Preview