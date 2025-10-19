Fredericksburg Farmers Market to host free festive Halloween event October 25

Published October 19, 2025 at 7:06PM | Updated October 19, 2025 at 9:00PM

Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events (Facebook) – Join us next week at the Fredericksburg, VA Farmers Market for a day of FREE festive fun!

From games and crafts, to a spooky maze and trick or treating, there’s something for everyone. Costumes encouraged—fun guaranteed! 🎃👻