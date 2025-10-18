No Kings Manassas protest set for Saturday

A “No Kings” protest is planned Saturday, October 18, in Manassas as part of a nationwide wave of demonstrations opposing what organizers call the Trump administration’s authoritarian overreach.

The action begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. Participants will line the west side of Sudley Road between Digges Road and Stonewall Road. They will also gather on the lawn in front of the Manassas Community Center, Marsteller Park, 8730 Sudley Road, to make signs and enjoy protest music.

Organizers say the gathering responds to what they view as escalating executive overreach: actions including ignoring court rulings, undermining civil liberties, and deploying military force in U.S. cities. They note that a prior No Kings protest on June 14 drew an estimated 5 million participants nationwide.

Locally, this isn’t the first No Kings demonstration. In June, a similar visibility protest was held in front of the same Manassas Community Center. (Manassas Dems)

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