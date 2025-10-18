Haymarket Day brings vintage flair, 321 vendors, and tax-free dining today

Haymarket Day kicks off today with a record 321 vendors, a retro-themed parade, and tax-free dining for the weekend.

The town’s 4% meals tax is waived through Sunday, October 19, allowing visitors to enjoy prepared food from local restaurants tax-free. Town officials say the tradition helps support restaurants during their busiest weekend of the year.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from the QBE lot, ending at Jefferson Street. Two stages — at Town Hall and QBE — will host live music throughout the day, while expanded beer gardens and food courts feature local breweries and wineries.

Free shuttles run from Haymarket Elementary, Tyler Elementary, and the VDOT commuter lot from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A handicap-accessible shuttle and added parking are also available.

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