Sentara to host free drive-thru flu shot clinic in Woodbridge

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center will offer free flu shots during a drive-thru event on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The clinic will take place in the hospital’s main parking lot at 2300 Opitz Boulevard in Woodbridge. Adults 18 and older can receive their flu shot without leaving their vehicles.

The event runs rain or shine and is first-come, first-served while supplies last. No appointment is necessary. Sentara staff will be on-site to provide both standard flu vaccines and a limited number of Fluad high-dose shots for seniors age 65 and older.

“Getting vaccinated helps protect you from serious illness that could lead to hospitalization,” said Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center President Jeff Joyner. Healthcare leaders recommend getting the shot early to reduce the spread of influenza before peak season begins.

This event is part of a larger effort by Sentara Health, which plans to administer over 4,500 free flu shots across 17 locations in Virginia and North Carolina. More details, including other clinic locations.

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