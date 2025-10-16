Old Dominion Humane Society encourages dog adoptions during October

Old Dominion Humane Society in Fredericksburg is celebrating Adopt a Shelter Dog Month by urging families to rescue a dog instead of buying one. The nonprofit, volunteer-led rescue says adopting from shelters like theirs not only saves lives but also helps combat cruelty found in puppy mills.

Located at 3602 Lafayette Boulevard, the no-kill shelter currently has dozens of dogs—including puppies, seniors, and dogs with disabilities—waiting for homes. “ODHS has saved many dogs from hoarding and severe neglect situations this year alone, and they deserve a second chance,” said founder Chrissy Hamilton. “Some of the dogs just want to be held; others would love to go on hikes; and all of the dogs want the chance to be part of a family.”

Volunteers say older dogs can be ideal for families because they’re usually house-trained and have calmer temperaments. Some rescues arrive with disabilities, but still thrive with love and consistent care. Sharing adoption stories on social media, becoming a foster, or volunteering are other ways the public can support ODHS.

Adoption events take place weekly: Wednesdays from 5–7 p.m., Fridays from 6–8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Applications are encouraged in advance. More info is available at olddominionhumanesociety.org.

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