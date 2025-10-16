Golf classic raises over $42K for local cancer care and nursing scholarships

The UVA Community Health Foundation raised more than $42,000 during its 34th Friends of the Foundation Golf Classic, held September 26 at Stonewall Golf Club in Gainesville. The event brought together over 115 golfers, volunteers, and staff in support of cancer care and nursing scholarships in Prince William and Haymarket.

Proceeds will benefit cancer services at UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville and Manassas, as well as scholarship opportunities for nurses at UVA Health Haymarket and Prince William Medical Centers. Organizers noted a 25% increase in funds raised compared to last year’s tournament.

The day included competitive golf, on-course games, and an auction featuring high-profile prizes such as concert tickets, golf outings, and a Nationals game package. Local businesses sponsored hole-in-one challenges, and top team honors went to Falcon Promotions and Print Solutions, followed by Oak View National Bank and Ross Snare and Team.

Foundation leaders, including co-chairs Matt Higgins and Kevin Kelley, and CEO Erik Shannon, praised the community’s generosity. “These funds directly support lifesaving cancer care in our community,” Shannon said.

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