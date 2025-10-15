Meet Prince William: Q+A with Eric Olsen, Elections Director

Welcome back to a Potomac Local News series, “Meet Prince William.”

We’ve started this series so Prince William County residents can get to know the important people working behind the scenes to make the county run smoothly and efficiently. This is an opportunity to learn from experts on the county. Potomac Local has asked each leader the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Eric Olsen, the county’s director of Elections. Olsen was hired to run the department in late 2021, following his time with various departments in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. since 2010.

What experiences and roles have shaped your approach to election administration, and how did they prepare you for serving as Director of Elections in Prince William County?

My first job in election administration was working as a temp to staff election officers in Washington, D.C. Election officers really are the resource that makes elections happen, so it was good to learn the nuts and bolts of facilitating an election. Over the years, I’ve taken on different leadership roles in elections in D.C., Maryland and Viriginia and have a law degree from Case Western University. I think those experiences have all prepared me for the two most important components of leading any organization — communications and problem solving.

If there’s one thing you wish every resident understood about the Office of Elections, what would it be?

It is always an interesting conversation to explain to folks just how much we work, all year, EVERY year, to run fair and transparent elections. We have elections every year in Virginia, so we are always preparing for voting or have voting actively going on. We have roughly 350 significant tasks that go into every election, some of which take teams of people weeks to accomplish, so there is a lot that goes into every election.

What do you see as the most significant challenges or concerns facing elections in Prince William County today? And how is the Office adapting to ensure fair, accessible and secure elections in a changing environment?

I think social media and the news cycle have given us a near-constant intake of information and there is a lot of misinformation out there as well. The biggest challenge is directing voters to official information sources. I would remind voters that being a good voter involves a small investment of your time. Take the time to make a voting plan, complete applications carefully, learn about the candidates and issues before you arrive at the polls and understand the voting process. This is your right, but it’s also a responsibility. On our end, we are providing unprecedented transparency so voters can learn about and understand every part of the voting process. Information on when and where to vote and primers on key issues are always available for reference at pwcvotes.org, including how we handle security, how mail voting works and how we keep voter rolls up-to-date.

Can you share any key initiatives or improvements the Office of Elections is currently working on or preparing to launch—particularly around voter access, technology or public education?

Voters have loved our new “I Voted” stickers, which were voted on by the county’s election officers from more than 600 contest entries, the state’s largest ever voting sticker contest. We were the first election office in Virginia to publish our election results tapes from every polling place on our website for public review — a program that has garnered national recognition from the Election Assistance Commission. We also have an award-winning Open House program that gives residents an inside view of how we maintain election security and has received widespread coverage in local media. Of the 133 counties and cities in Virginia, only three election offices have won a Virginia Association of Counties Award and only two have won an Election Assistance Commission award. This year, Prince William became the only county to win both, so we are constantly innovating to make sure our voters have the best services and programs available. Next year, voters in Prince William County will see new voting equipment that meets the latest state and federal security standards.

What role do community input and engagement play in shaping how your office approaches elections and voter services?

Key metrics and data can help you set priorities for an organization. We log every single phone call from voters and election officers during an election to help our Electoral Board and Office review concerns, processes, and strategic goals. After each election we review our findings and implement improvements into our process. Our office wants to continue to lead transparency initiatives, build processes that ensure confidence, and expand outreach efforts to educate and register voters.

Looking ahead, what are your biggest hopes or goals for the Office of Elections—and for civic participation in Prince William County more broadly?