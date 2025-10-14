Tour the Brookfield Residential models everyone’s talking about—now open at Cascades at Embrey Mill

The community is abuzz at Cascades at Embrey Mill, where Brookfield Residential recently celebrated the grand opening of two 55+ active adult model townhomes. Since opening, these luxurious models have drawn interest and attention for their sophisticated designs, elegant finishes, and the convenience of private elevators—all starting from the $400’s in Stafford, VA.

Biggest Savings of the Year

Right now, we’re celebrating with Grand Opening Specials you won’t want to miss—including discounted prices and up to $15,000 in flex cash.* These savings won’t be around forever—grab them now before the opportunity is gone. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time, this is it.

Designed to Impress

The thoughtfully crafted townhomes combine luxury and practicality. Open living areas create a natural flow for daily life and entertaining, while three bedrooms, private garages, and outdoor patios and balconies elevate everyday comfort. Kitchens feature upscale finishes and spacious islands perfect for gathering, while primary suites offer a peaceful retreat at the end of the day. With the thoughtful inclusion of a private elevator, accessibility meets refinement in every detail.

Low-Maintenance Living at Its Finest

Residents enjoy an exclusive 55+ clubhouse with a fitness studio, fireplace lounge, game room, and event kitchen. Outdoors, amenities like bocce and pickleball courts, firepits, and a sundeck encourage connection and leisure. Beyond the clubhouse, residents have access to the broader Embrey Mill community—which means more than 285 acres of scenic trails and parks, swimming pools, dog parks, playgrounds, an onsite café and more. Everyday conveniences, shopping, and dining are just minutes away.

Discover It for Yourself

This is your opportunity to tour the beautifully decorated model homes and discover why Brookfield Residential homes at Cascades at Embrey Mill are quickly becoming the new standard for active adult living.

Visit our sales office, explore BrookfieldResidential.com/Cascades, or call us at 540.534.4825 to learn more.

*Terms and conditions apply.