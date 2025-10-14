High-speed pursuit ends in arrest on Kings Highway

A high-speed pursuit unfolded on Kings Highway (Route 3) in Stafford County after a driver in a white Nissan truck ignored deputies conducting traffic control, police said.

The driver, later identified as a 59-year-old man from Stafford, sped away from the scene, reaching speeds of seventy to eighty miles per hour while weaving through traffic.

The pursuit began when the driver disregarded Deputy J. W. McAlister’s signal to pull over. Despite attempts to stop the vehicle, the driver continued to evade capture, leading deputies on a dangerous chase through the intersection of Kings Highway and Blue Gray Parkway.

The suspect’s vehicle was eventually found abandoned at 219 Kings Highway. A perimeter was established, and K-9 Ruby was deployed, successfully tracking the suspect to a hiding spot in some brush off Taylor Street. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Here’s the full press release:

PIO Contact: Major R. Jason Dembowski

Phone: 540-658-4486

[email protected]

A State Accredited Law Enforcement Agency

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Media Release

For Immediate Release: October 14, 2025 Kings Highway Pursuit

Stafford VA. On October 13, 2025, Deputy J. W. McAlister and Deputy G. P. McCaulley were conducting traffic control at the intersection of Kings Highway and Washington Square Plaza due to a traffic light malfunction. While on scene, a white Nissan truck went around Deputy McCaulley’s vehicle and stopped in the intersection. Deputy McAlister was able to observe the driver and signaled to the driver to pull over as he began to pull away. The driver said something inaudible to Deputy McAlister and proceeded to pull away disregarding Deputy McAlister. Deputy McAlister entered back into his patrol vehicle and activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to catch up and stop the vehicle. The vehicle continued to travel at high speeds and was clearly attempting to elude and evade Deputy McAlister. The vehicle proceeded through the intersection of Kings Highway and the Blue Gray Parkway traveling at speeds of seventy to eighty miles per hour while weaving around vehicles. The suspect vehicle was located unoccupied at 219 Kings Highway. A perimeter was being established as drone and K-9 assets were being requested. K-9 Ruby was deployed and tracked straight to the suspect who was hiding in some brush off of Taylor Street. The suspect, identified as George Vermillion, Jr., 59, of Stafford was taken into custody without incident. Vermillion was confirmed to be the same driver that Deputy McAlister initially observed. Vermillion was charged with felony eluding, driving on a revoked license, and a traffic lane violation. Vermillion was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.

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