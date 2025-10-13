Man dies in early morning truck crash on Prince William Parkway

A California man died early Saturday morning after his tractor-trailer veered off Prince William Parkway in Manassas.

Police say Jatinder Chauhan, 35, of Turlock, California, was driving a 2022 Mack Anthem truck eastbound on Prince William Parkway near Hansen Farm Road (formerly Balls Ford Road) about 4:45 a.m. on October 12 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The truck came to a stop a short distance later.

Chauhan was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators believe he may have experienced a medical emergency before the crash.

Prince William police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them as the investigation continues.

Get exclusive access today to the stories everyone will be talking about tomorrow.

Form a deeper connection to your community: Become a member today.