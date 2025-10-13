Prince William 14th High School’s Future, Possible School Board Member Censure: Big Night Looms for Prince William School Board By Uriah Kiser Published October 13, 2025 at 2:00PM Prince William County School Board Vice Chair Tracy Blake, accused of intimidating a colleague after an October 1 meeting, appears in a School Board video visiting students earlier this year. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #14th high school #Enrollment Decline #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William County Public Schools #Redistricting #Tracy Blake