Robbery and DUI Arrests in Stafford County

A robbery occurred on Douglas Drive on October 8, where a victim reported being knocked down and having her purse stolen by a male suspect. The suspect was described as a black male in his twenties, wearing a black hoodie and having puffy hair.

In another incident, a driver was arrested for DUI at Heflin’s Garage on October 7. The driver, found with two open cans of beer, was also wanted for violating a protective order. He was charged with multiple offenses and held without bond.

Other incidents include the discovery of suspected narcotics at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and a larceny at Walmart, where a male suspect walked out with an unpaid safe.

Additionally, a threats report was filed on Melchers Drive following a disagreement over freelance music production, with threats made over Discord.

Here’s the full press release:

DRUGS

Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Richmond Highway, 10/7, 7:07 p.m. Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to a drug related call. Jail staff advised they located suspected narcotics in a cell. The evidence was seized. DUI

Heflin’s Garage, 147 Warrenton Road, 10/7, 12:01 p.m. Deputy A.E. Epps responded to a suspicious vehicle report. The caller advised the driver of a Toyota seemed to be following them and taking photos. Deputy Epps located the suspect driver and made contact with him. The driver had signs of intoxication, two open cans of beer, and was discovered to be wanted out of Stafford for a violation of a protective order. He was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while driving, refusal, and served on his outstanding warrant. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. LARCENY

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 10/7, 11:47 a.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male walked out with an unpaid safe. ROBBERY

Douglas Drive, 10/8, 12:11 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of a robbery. The victim advised a male suspect knocked her down and stole her purse. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and had puffy hair. The suspect was further described to be in his twenties. THREATS

Melchers Drive, 10/7, 4:19 p.m. Deputy S.M. Kotter responded to a threats report. After a disagreement over freelance music production, the victim received threats from a known male over Discord.

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