Burglary at Mobil Gas Station in Woodbridge

A burglary occurred at the Mobil Gas service station on Gideon Dr in Woodbridge. Early on October 8, around 2:53 AM, an unknown man broke into the business by prying open a rear door. Once inside, he stole money from an ATM and a cash register, along with other merchandise, before fleeing on foot.

The incident was discovered later that morning, prompting a police response. The suspect is described as a male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, white socks, dark-colored slides, gloves, and carrying a backpack.

Authorities are seeking information from the public to assist in the investigation.

Here’s the full press release:

Commercial Burglary – On October 8 at 8:47AM, officers responded to the Mobil Gas service station located at 14496 Gideon Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a burglary. The investigation revealed at approximately 2:53AM, an unknown man forcibly entered the business by prying open a rear door. Once inside the store, the suspect took money from an ATM and cash register, as well as other merchandise before leaving on foot. The damage to the business was located later that morning and police were contacted. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, white socks, dark-colored slides, gloves, and carrying a backpack.

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