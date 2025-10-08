Gainesville supervisor candidates to face off in public forum October 10

Candidates for the Gainesville seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will face off in a public forum on Friday, October 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Gainesville High School.

Republican Patrick Harders and Democrat George Stewart will take questions at the event, hosted by the Prince William Committee of 100 and the League of Women Voters of Prince William-Fauquier Area. Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa, will moderate. The forum comes amid growing voter interest in issues such as the Bi-County Parkway, data center development, and a controversial proposal to eliminate the 10-acre minimum lot size in parts of western Prince William.

Harders, an outdoor lighting business owner, has opposed large-scale data centers and supports preserving the rural character. Stewart, a Navy veteran, has called for smarter growth and greater investment in infrastructure. The two recently clashed over land-use policies, particularly the 10-acre rule, which Stewart says limits housing options, while Harders defends it as essential to controlling sprawl.

The Bi-County Parkway, long considered a zombie road, has risen from the dead once again in this campaign. Gainesville Supervisor candidate George Stewart initially said he was open to revisiting a connector tied to the project, but reversed course only hours later, after pushback from residents and officials. In a statement, Stewart said he would oppose any road lacking community support, citing concerns it could become a truck route from Dulles Airport to I-95, passing near homes and schools. The issue has resurfaced as Loudoun County moves forward with widening Northstar Boulevard, which could eventually link to Pageland Lane.

The Gainesville seat opened after the death of Supervisor Bob Weir in July. Since then, the race has gained attention as a bellwether for development policy in western Prince William. The October 10 forum provides residents with an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates before Election Day. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., and a livestream on the web will be provided by WJLA-TV Channel 7.

The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required due to limited space. Gainesville High School is located at 13150 University Boulevard. Registration is available at this link.