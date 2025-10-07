Prince William Wall Backs Patriot High TPUSA Club as Founder Describes Pushback, Purpose By Uriah Kiser Published October 7, 2025 at 2:00PM Patriot High School in Prince William County, VA This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Brentsville #Erica Tredinnick #Jennifer Wall #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Patriot High School #Prince William County Public Schools #Tracy Blake