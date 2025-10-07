Prince William

Wall Backs Patriot High TPUSA Club as Founder Describes Pushback, Purpose

By Uriah Kiser
Patriot High School in Prince William County, VA

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Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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