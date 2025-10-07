Masked man assaults couple in Stafford County

A couple returning from grocery shopping on Fern Oak Circle was assaulted by a masked man wielding a stick. The suspect, described as wearing a tan spandex suit, black jacket, and gas mask, attacked them before fleeing.

In other incidents, a male suspect stole over $200 worth of cigarettes from a 7-Eleven on Town Center Boulevard. At Walmart on Garrisonville Road, two separate incidents of skip scanning were reported, resulting in summonses for shoplifting. Another Walmart location reported a female suspect stealing a generator and fleeing in a gray SUV.

At the Clarion Inn on Warrenton Road, cash went missing during an interaction with a male known as “PJ,” who also disappeared. Additionally, a male was charged with public intoxication on Hope Road after being found stumbling with a nearly empty vodka bottle. He was wanted on outstanding warrants and is now held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Here’s the full press release: