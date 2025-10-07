Masked man assaults couple in Stafford County

A couple returning from grocery shopping on Fern Oak Circle was assaulted by a masked man wielding a stick. The suspect, described as wearing a tan spandex suit, black jacket, and gas mask, attacked them before fleeing.
In other incidents, a male suspect stole over $200 worth of cigarettes from a 7-Eleven on Town Center Boulevard. At Walmart on Garrisonville Road, two separate incidents of skip scanning were reported, resulting in summonses for shoplifting. Another Walmart location reported a female suspect stealing a generator and fleeing in a gray SUV.
At the Clarion Inn on Warrenton Road, cash went missing during an interaction with a male known as “PJ,” who also disappeared. Additionally, a male was charged with public intoxication on Hope Road after being found stumbling with a nearly empty vodka bottle. He was wanted on outstanding warrants and is now held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Here’s the full press release:
ASSAULT
Fern Oak Circle, 10/5, 10:53 p.m. Deputy K.F. Shifflett responded to an assault. A married couple advised they returned home from grocery shopping when a masked male appeared out of nowhere. The suspect would assault both of them using a stick. The suspect was described as wearing a tan spandex suit, black jacket, and gas mask. The investigation is ongoing.
LARCENY
7-Eleven, 302 Town Center Boulevard, 10/5, 8:40 a.m. Sergeant J.W. Hutcheson responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male stole over $200 worth of cigarettes before fleeing behind the Juicy Bucket Seafood & Bar.
Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 10/5, 9:29 a.m. Deputy C.S. Harding responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male had skip scanned items. Deputy Harding located the suspect in the parking lot and issued him a summons for shoplifting.
Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 10/5, 3:22 p.m. Deputy N.K. Daigle would also respond to a larceny. Just like the previous incident, staff advised a male was skip scanning items. He too was located outside the business and issued a summons for shoplifting.
Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 10/5, 6:50 p.m. Deputy I.E. Baldi responded to a different Walmart, but for the same reason. Staff advised a female stole a generator. The suspect would flee in a gray SUV.
Clarion Inn, 564 Warrenton Road, 10/5, 11:57 p.m. Deputy H.T. Wagner responded to a larceny. A staff member advised they were conversing with a male known as “PJ.” During their interaction, cash from the cash drawer had gone missing. Just like the cash, “PJ” was suddenly gone too.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Hope Road, 10/5, 3:52 a.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to a public intoxication report. A male was observed stumbling along the roadway. Deputy Richardson located the male in an intoxicated state with a nearly empty bottle of vodka. It was also discovered the suspect was wanted out of both Fredericksburg and Prince William. He was charged with public intoxication and served on both outstanding warrants. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
This report does not encompass all of the reported crimes that may have occurred in the county, but only those noted for media interest. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4450. For ongoing updates, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.