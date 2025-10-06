Motorcyclist killed in Route 29 crash in Fauquier County

A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash Friday night at the intersection of Route 29 and Old Alexandria Turnpike, according to Virginia State Police.

Julian O. Ferrufino Coronel, 30, of Remington, was riding a 2016 Ducati motorcycle south on Route 29 when a Toyota Camry pulled into his path from Old Alexandria Turnpike around 8:53 p.m. Ferrufino Coronel was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

The Camry’s driver, Alice M. Filipowicz, 82, of Haymarket, suffered serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt and has been charged with failing to yield the right of way. A stop sign controls traffic entering Route 29 from Old Alexandria Turnpike.

State Police say the crash remains under investigation.

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