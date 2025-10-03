Police arrested a 35-year-old man from Woodbridge for indecent exposure. The arrest followed an incident on September 27, where the suspect exposed himself to a woman in a parking lot on Mapledale Plaza in Dale City, police said. Witnesses intervened, and the suspect left the scene. He was later identified and served with a court summons.

Additionally, officers responded to a report of reckless handling of a firearm at Davenport Insulation in Manassas. Between September 25 and October 1, a bullet struck an exterior window of the building. Fortunately, no injuries or further damage were reported.

Here’s the full press release:

Indecent Exposure *ARREST – On September 30, officers identified and obtained charges for the suspect sought in connection to the indecent exposure that was reported to have occurred in the 5500 block of Mapledale Plz in Woodbridge (22193) on September 27. The suspect, identified as Marvin Ismel ESCOBAR MEDRANO, was subsequently served with a court summons on October 1.

Charged on October 1: [No photo available] Marvin Ismel ESCOBAR MEDRANO, 35, of Woodbridge Charged with indecent exposure Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on Court Summons

Indecent Exposure [Previously Released] – On September 27 at 2:43PM, officers responded to the 5500 block of Mapledale Plz in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot in the above area when she was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man exposed himself towards the victim and made inappropriate gestures before witnesses intervened and the man left the area on foot. No physical contact occurred, and no injuries were reported. Officers searched the area for the suspect who was not located. Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On October 2 at 7:47AM, officers responded to Davenport Insulation located at 7400 Gateway Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed sometime between September 25 and October 1, an exterior window to the building was struck by a bullet. The projectile did not penetrate into the business. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

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