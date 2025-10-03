Cole and Steinway Face Off in Fredericksburg Debate—Here’s Where They Split on the Issues

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – On Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, voters filled Dodd Auditorium at the University of Mary Washington to hear Delegate Joshua Cole (D) and Republican challenger Sean Steinway debate issues shaping the 65th House District race.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce co-hosted the event, along with the UMW Student Government Association and the League of Women Voters, and was moderated by UMW professors Stephen Farnsworth and Rosalind Cooperman, as well as WFVA Radio news director Ted Schubel.

Setting the Stage

Farnsworth began with reminders for the audience: “We want… as much time as possible devoted to the comments from the candidates themselves” (0:30–0:33).

UMW Student Government President Amira Saeed called the debates “deeply important… to promote civic engagement” (1:25–1:30).

Susan Spears, Chamber of Commerce president, introduced the candidates, praising their willingness to serve (2:37–3:25).

Candidate Introductions

Joshua Cole (D) Current Delegate, first elected in 2019. Focus areas: healthcare, minimum wage, transportation, voting rights. Former Stafford NAACP president and local pastor. “We have to make sure that we have legislators… who [will] bring us all together and make sure that we can fight for Lottie Dottie and everybody” (7:30–7:36).

Sean Steinway (R) Marine Corps veteran, former Fairfax County police officer, 20 years with DEA. Currently a Stafford deputy sheriff and small business owner. “I am not a politician. I am a public servant” (10:01–10:06). Framed campaign around economy, education, and public safety.



Issue-by-Issue Breakdown

Reproductive Rights (11:33)

Cole: Supports constitutional amendment to protect access; says decision should be left to voters.

Supports constitutional amendment to protect access; says decision should be left to voters. Steinway: Pro-life, shared story of fatherhood at 19.

First Bills in Office (13:31)

Cole: Reintroduce $10,000 first-time homebuyers grant, vetoed by Governor.

Reintroduce $10,000 first-time homebuyers grant, vetoed by Governor. Steinway: No bill planned; will “listen to constituents first.”

Energy & Data Centers (15:14, 32:33)

Cole: Wants accountability for Dominion and Appalachian Power; ensure protection of ratepayers, land, and water.

Wants accountability for Dominion and Appalachian Power; ensure protection of ratepayers, land, and water. Steinway: Supports nuclear and local energy; open to data centers with oversight.

Transportation & Traffic (17:09, 37:08)

Cole: Advocates multimodal approaches—VRE, buses, possible third Rappahannock crossing, regional transportation authority.

Advocates multimodal approaches—VRE, buses, possible third Rappahannock crossing, regional transportation authority. Steinway: Says Fredericksburg needs widened roads and “practical solutions.”

Affordable Housing (24:43)

Cole: Introduced legislation to stop excessive rental requirements; studying solutions for homelessness.

Introduced legislation to stop excessive rental requirements; studying solutions for homelessness. Steinway: Wants to lower property taxes and promote homeownership programs.

Healthcare Shortages (26:49)

Cole: Notes Fredericksburg is a “doctor desert”; pushing for medical school at Mary Washington.

Notes Fredericksburg is a “doctor desert”; pushing for medical school at Mary Washington. Steinway: Says healthcare is politicized; favors affordability and case-by-case solutions.

Right-to-Work (29:09)

Cole: Supports repeal, citing MLK’s opposition.

Supports repeal, citing MLK’s opposition. Steinway: Strongly supports right-to-work, calls repeal harmful.

Education & COVID Recovery (22:13)

Cole: Pushes for knowledge retention, supports collaboration between parents and teachers, denies claims he opposed SROs.

Pushes for knowledge retention, supports collaboration between parents and teachers, denies claims he opposed SROs. Steinway: Criticized “politics in classrooms,” calls for more parental input and safety officers.

Gun Policy (44:31)

Cole: Supports red flag laws, commonsense reforms.

Supports red flag laws, commonsense reforms. Steinway: Opposes new restrictions, says current laws are sufficient.

Governor Endorsements (46:40)

Cole: Endorsed Abigail Spanberger (D).

Endorsed Abigail Spanberger (D). Steinway: Endorsed Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R).

Closing Statements

Steinway: “I’m not an eloquent speaker like Delegate Cole, but I do speak from the heart… I will give all of me to helping all of you” (56:35–57:25).

“I’m not an eloquent speaker like Delegate Cole, but I do speak from the heart… I will give all of me to helping all of you” (56:35–57:25). Cole: “I’m the only one on the stage that’s endorsed by a sitting sheriff… If you like me enough, y’all send me back to Richmond for a third term” (57:47–59:10).

✅ Takeaway for Voters