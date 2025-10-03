Assault and Protective Order Violation on Claiborne Ave

An incident unfolded on Claiborne Avenue, where a woman was charged with assault and battery after a confrontation with her boyfriend. The altercation led to damage to his bedroom door. Later, she violated a protective order related to the same incident, resulting in additional charges. Despite these charges, she was released on personal recognizance.

In another incident, a fraud case was reported at Wells Fargo on Garrisonville Road. A victim was deceived by a caller pretending to be from the bank’s fraud department, resulting in the loss of her money.

Public intoxication was reported at a Giant store on Celebrate Va Parkway, where a man was found disoriented and under the influence. He was charged and held until sober.

Vandalism occurred on Boyd Drive, where a pumpkin damaged a mailbox. The incident did not involve the band, but rather a mischievous act causing property damage.

Here’s the full press release: