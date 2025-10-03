Assault and Protective Order Violation on Claiborne Ave

An incident unfolded on Claiborne Avenue, where a woman was charged with assault and battery after a confrontation with her boyfriend. The altercation led to damage to his bedroom door. Later, she violated a protective order related to the same incident, resulting in additional charges. Despite these charges, she was released on personal recognizance.
In another incident, a fraud case was reported at Wells Fargo on Garrisonville Road. A victim was deceived by a caller pretending to be from the bank’s fraud department, resulting in the loss of her money.
Public intoxication was reported at a Giant store on Celebrate Va Parkway, where a man was found disoriented and under the influence. He was charged and held until sober.
Vandalism occurred on Boyd Drive, where a pumpkin damaged a mailbox. The incident did not involve the band, but rather a mischievous act causing property damage.
Here’s the full press release:
ASSAULT
Claiborne Avenue, 10/2, 3:50 p.m. Deputy A.E. Epps responded to an assault in progress. It was discovered that a girlfriend got very confrontational with her boyfriend. During the argument, she would damage his bedroom door and assault him. She was charged with assault and battery, as well as, destruction of property. She was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.
FRAUD
Wells Fargo, 131 Garrisonville Road, 10/2, 12:35 p.m. Deputy H.H. Cassetta responded to a fraud. The victim advised she received a call from someone pretending to be with the Wells Fargo Fraud Department. The fake fraud fiend advised her account was compromised and she needed to withdraw her money into a different account. This account, the suspect would have access to and was able to take her money.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Giant, 550 Celebrate Va Parkway, 10/2, 1:32 p.m. Deputy J.H. Helbling responded to a public intoxication report. The caller advised a male appeared to be “tweaking.” Deputy Helbling made contact with the suspect, who not only had signs of intoxication, but thought he was at Geico. The suspect was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
VANDALISM
Boyd Drive, 10/2, 2:52 p.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan responded to some smashing pumpkins, and not the band. The victim had his mailbox struck with a pumpkin, causing damages.
VIOLATING A PROTECTIVE ORDER
Claiborne Avenue, 10/2, 7:46 p.m. Deputy C.A. Osborne would respond to the same address as the assault. It was discovered the girlfriend violated the protective order placed during the previous incident. She was charged with a protective order violation and once again released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.