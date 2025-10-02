Stafford Schools Principal Appointed to National Assessment Governing Board

STAFFORD, Va. — Stafford County Public Schools proudly congratulates Michael Sidebotham, principal of Grafton Elementary School, on his appointment by U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to the National Assessment Governing Board, the body that oversees the Nation’s Report Card.

The National Assessment Governing Board plays a critical role in shaping the assessment of student achievement nationwide, including determining which subjects and grades to assess and setting performance standards. This appointment recognizes Principal Sidebotham’s extensive expertise in educational assessment and his dedication to using data to support student growth.

“Michael’s national appointment is a remarkable achievement and a testament to his outstanding leadership here in Stafford County,” said Daniel W. Smith, Ed.D., Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent. “From his recognition as a Principal of Distinction by the Virginia Department of Education to his previous honor as Stafford County Principal of the Year, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and student success. We are proud that his experience and insight will now contribute to advancing education at the national level.”

Throughout his career, Principal Sidebotham has focused on leveraging assessment data to guide instruction, improve teaching practices, and accelerate student learning. His appointment to the National Assessment Governing Board highlights the impact of strong, informed school leadership and the value of having local educational leaders shape national conversations on student achievement.

“Understanding how to use assessment data to inform instruction and improve teaching and learning has been central to my career as a school leader,” said Sidebotham. “I look forward to putting that experience to use on the National Assessment Governing Board and supporting the NAEP program, which provides essential information about how schools are doing to help students live up to their full potential.”

Stafford County Public Schools celebrates this achievement as a reflection of the dedication and talent of its school leaders and looks forward to the continued positive impact Principal Sidebotham will have both locally and nationally.