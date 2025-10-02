New classes coming to PWCS: From Medical Detectives to App Creators

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – The Prince William County School Board voted unanimously on October 1, 2025, to introduce a slate of new courses for middle and high school students beginning in the 2026–27 school year.

At Porter and Pennington Traditional Schools, four new Project Lead the Way (PLTW) classes will be added to the curriculum. Sixth graders can take Design and Modeling, a hands-on course where students use computer-aided design programs, simulations, and 3D printers to build objects. Seventh graders will have the option of Medical Detectives, a lab-based class where they analyze vital signs, investigate disease outbreaks, and even dissect a sheep brain. For eighth grade, Automation and Robotics will focus on building and programming robotic systems, while App Creators will teach students the fundamentals of designing and developing mobile applications.

At the high school level, Osbourn Park will introduce Functional Art & Craft Design for ninth and tenth-grade students. The one-credit class examines how everyday objects are designed and marketed, preparing students for college programs in fields such as fashion, jewelry, and ceramics. A new Health course for grades 10–12 will also be offered across the division, designed for students who meet their physical education requirement through JROTC or Unified PE. The class covers state health standards, CPR and first aid, driver’s education, and prevention lessons on substance abuse and hazing.

Prince William County Public Schools is Virginia’s second-largest school division, serving more than 90,000 students across nearly 100 schools. Known for its wide range of specialty programs, PWCS continues to expand opportunities that prepare students for college, careers, and life after graduation.