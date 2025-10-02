Firefighters’ new contract could mean higher taxes or cuts elsewhere

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Prince William County supervisors will decide on October 7 whether to approve an amended labor contract with county firefighters. This deal carries millions in new costs and could affect taxpayers.

The contract with Local 2598 of the International Association of Fire Fighters updates pay scales, specialty stipends, and referral bonuses for fire and rescue personnel. County staff estimate that the changes will add approximately $3 million in costs in fiscal year 2027 and increase to $5.8 million by fiscal year 2028.

Combined with existing labor costs, the firefighter agreement would total $9.7 million in 2027 and $11.4 million in 2028, according to a fiscal impact study prepared for the board. While some funding is already included in the county’s budget, such as $6.7 million for additional staffing to achieve a 50-hour average workweek, much of the amended contract’s cost is not accounted for in the five-year plan.

County staff said supervisors will need to make “additional funding decisions,” meaning they may need to raise property taxes or reduce spending in other areas to balance the budget. Annual step increases for firefighters, which cost about $1.7 million each year, are accounted for separately.

Supporters of the agreement argue it will help with firefighter retention and ensure competitive pay. The decision comes as Prince William weighs broader budget pressures, with public safety and labor costs often among the most debated issues in local elections.

The Prince William County Fire and Rescue System is a combination of career staff and volunteers, operating 22 stations across the county with more than 700 personnel. The department responds to fires, medical calls, and hazardous materials incidents, and also provides code enforcement, fire investigations, and public education. Founded in the 1960s as a career department alongside the county’s historic volunteer companies, the system remains one of the largest combination fire and rescue systems in Virginia today.