DUI Arrest After Running Red Light in Stafford

A driver was charged with driving under the influence after running a red light at Warrenton Road and Village Parkway.
Deputy A.M. Oliveira observed the violation and pulled over the Hyundai, according to the sheriff’s blotter. The driver claimed the light was green and admitted to smoking marijuana, though he insisted he doesn’t drink due to his religion. He was charged and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
In a separate incident, Deputy M.N. Sayegh noticed a Mazda with stolen license plates at a Wawa on Richmond Highway. The driver admitted to knowing the plates belonged on a different vehicle and was charged with forgery and larceny, according to the sheriff’s blotter.
Deputy K.F. Shifflett responded to a larceny at a 7-Eleven on Town Center Boulevard where two masked males stole lottery tickets. Later, Shifflett also addressed a public intoxication case on Carroll Drive, charging an intoxicated male found on private property.
Here’s the full press release:
DUI
Area of Warrenton Road and Village Parkway, 9/30, 10:57 p.m. Deputy A.M. Oliveira was in the area when she observed a Hyundai proceed through a red light. She would make a traffic stop and make contact with the driver. As the driver protested that the light was green, Deputy Oliveira noticed signs of impairment. The driver advised he doesn’t drink due to his religion, but that he had smoked some marijuana prior to driving. He was charged with driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic light. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.
LARCENY
Wawa, 860 Richmond Highway, 9/30, 11:07 a.m. Deputy M.N. Sayegh was patrolling the area when she observed a Mazda displaying stolen license plates. With the assistance of First Sergeant M.R. Flick, the driver was detained. The driver admitted to having knowledge that the plates were supposed to be on a Chevy. He was charged with forging a license plate and larceny. He was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.
7-Eleven, 302 Town Center Boulevard, 9/30, 9:45 p.m. Deputy K.F. Shifflett responded to a larceny. Staff advised two males, both wearing surgical masks, stole numerous lottery tickets.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Carroll Drive, 9/30, 1:50 a.m. Deputy K.F. Shifflett responded to a public intoxication call. The caller advised there was an intoxicated male on her property. Deputy Shifflett made contact with the suspect and quickly noticed signs of intoxication. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.