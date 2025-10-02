DUI Arrest After Running Red Light in Stafford

A driver was charged with driving under the influence after running a red light at Warrenton Road and Village Parkway.

Deputy A.M. Oliveira observed the violation and pulled over the Hyundai, according to the sheriff’s blotter. The driver claimed the light was green and admitted to smoking marijuana, though he insisted he doesn’t drink due to his religion. He was charged and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

In a separate incident, Deputy M.N. Sayegh noticed a Mazda with stolen license plates at a Wawa on Richmond Highway. The driver admitted to knowing the plates belonged on a different vehicle and was charged with forgery and larceny, according to the sheriff’s blotter.

Deputy K.F. Shifflett responded to a larceny at a 7-Eleven on Town Center Boulevard where two masked males stole lottery tickets. Later, Shifflett also addressed a public intoxication case on Carroll Drive, charging an intoxicated male found on private property.

Here’s the full press release: