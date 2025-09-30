Multiple DUI Arrests in Fredericksburg Crime Report

In Fredericksburg, several individuals were arrested on charges of driving under the influence. Among them, a 38-year-old man from Fredericksburg was charged with a second DUI offense within five years. Additionally, a 40-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Fredericksburg, were arrested for first-time DUI offenses.

Other incidents included thefts reported on Emancipation Highway and Fall Hill Avenue, where a wallet, car keys, and a phone were stolen. A license plate was also reported stolen from Dunmore Street.

Further arrests included a 28-year-old Fredericksburg man charged with possession of a controlled substance, and a 47-year-old man charged with falsely identifying himself to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Here’s the full press release:

Larceny – Theft from Building:

1200 block Emancipation Highway, 9/24, A person reported their wallet and car keys were stolen.

3300 block Fall Hill Avenue, 9/24, A person reported that their phone was stolen. Larceny – Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts/Accessories:

400 block Dunmore Street, 9/25, A person reported that their license plate was stolen. Arrests:

Curtis, Quinn Zamontay Yvez, 33, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of DUI or endanger – driving with revoked.

Jones, Treasure Yvette Shawnett, 23, of Stafford was arrested on a charge of contempt of court.

Aguilar Navarro, Antonio, 38, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of DWI 2nd offense within 5 years.

McGinnis, Jacob Carl, 40, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, 1st.

Baxter, Jamaine Ricardo, 47, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of falsely identifying self to law enforcement officer.

Cruz, Marvin N., 43, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice misdemeanor 1.

Galindo Garcia, Jasmine Desiree, 27, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, 1st.

Corder, Richard Lee, 59, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, 1st.

King, Deangelo Dayome, 28, of Fredericksburg was arrested on a charge of possession of schedule I,II controlled substance. Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in today’s crime report is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police by calling 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, text “FPDtip,” plus your tip to 847-411.

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