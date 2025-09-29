Woman hit by car, man faces multiple charges

A serious incident occurred on Tyson Drive, where a man struck a woman with his vehicle. Responding officers found the suspect at a nearby 7-Eleven, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was charged with assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and driving a child without proper restraints. He is currently held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

In another incident, a DUI complaint on Fireberry Boulevard led to the arrest of a driver who admitted to consuming alcohol before driving. The driver was found attempting to hide in his vehicle and showed signs of intoxication. He was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Here’s the full press release:

ASSAULT

Amazon, 181 Centreport Parkway, 9/27, 1:40 a.m. Deputy J.W. Courtney responded to an assault. It was discovered an employee did not take the news of him being fired too well and got aggressive. He would cause a scene and assault another employee before leaving.

Tyson Drive, 9/27, 4:27 a.m. Sergeant E.T. Osborn and Deputy E.L. Shelton responded to a disturbance. It was advised a male struck a female with his vehicle. Deputies located the suspect at 7-Eleven, located at 201 Garrisonville Road, and made contact with him. During their investigation it was discovered the suspect was driving with an unrestrained child. He was charged with assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and driving a child without proper restraints. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Holiday Inn, 20 Sanford Drive, 9/27, 9:11 a.m. Deputy J.A. Kotvas responded to an assault. The victim was struck by a known female during an argument over personal belongings. The suspect was charged with assault and battery. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

DUI

Fireberry Boulevard, 9/27, 12:09 a.m. Deputy A.G. Hart responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised a known party drove to their residence and appeared “heavily intoxicated.” When Deputy Hart arrived, she located the driver still in the vehicle and attempting to hide behind the steering wheel. His game of hide and seek failed and Deputy Hart observed signs of intoxication. The driver would admit to consuming two shots and a margarita before getting behind the wheel. He was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 9/27, 1:12 a.m. Deputy K.W. Suter responded to a drunk driver complaint. It was advised the driver of a Honda pulled into the parking lot and appeared to be intoxicated. Deputy Suter made contact with the driver, who advised she was “really high.” During a search of the vehicle, vodka was located. She was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while driving, and refusal. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Davenport Drive, 9/27, 5:34 a.m. Deputy H.H. Cassetta responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised a male behind the wheel of a Toyota was attempting to drive off, but was repeatedly passing out instead. When Deputy Cassetta arrived, the driver was still in the running vehicle with noticeable signs of intoxication. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusal. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

Area of Blue and Gray Parkway and Dixon Street, 9/27, 7:27 a.m. Deputy A.E. Epps responded to a drunk driver complaint. The caller advised a Kia was swerving and driving into ditches. Thanks to the caller’s live updates, Deputy Epps located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver had signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming three to four Beatbox alcoholic beverages. He was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Area of Richmond Highway and Marryview Drive, 9/27, 11:21 p.m. Sergeant E.E. West was traveling on Richmond Highway when she observed a Nissan traveling 68 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. While attempting to conduct a traffic stop, Sergeant West observed the vehicle failed to maintain the lane of travel. The driver had signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming “a little bit” of wine. He was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to maintain the lane of travel. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

FRAUD

Tacketts Mill Road, 9/26, 3:15 p.m. Deputy J.A. Kotvas responded to a fraud. The victim advised she attempted to purchase some cheap Nationals baseball tickets on Facebook Marketplace. After sending the money via a third-party app, the seller blocked the victim.

LARCENY

Town Square Circle, 9/26, 5:13 p.m. Deputy S.M. Kotter responded to a larceny. The victim had her package of lotion stolen from her porch. Luckily, nearby cameras captured the porch piracy which Deputy Kotter used to identify the suspect. The suspect was served on a permitted warrant for larceny.

Walmart, 217 Garrisonville Road, 9/27, 11:54 a.m. Deputy A.E. Epps responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male suspect walked out with nearly $1,000 worth of unpaid electronics.

Kohl’s, 1220 Stafford Market Place, 9/27, 7:43 p.m. Deputy F.A. Martinez responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male and female walked out with approximately $1,356 worth of unpaid clothes. The pair would flee the area in a white vehicle.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Wawa, 9 South Gateway Drive, 9/27, 1:12 a.m. Deputy R.A. Kehoe was assisting with a DUI investigation when he made contact with a female. The suspect had obvious signs of intoxication and was charged with public intoxication. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Telegraph Road, 9/27, 5:56 a.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard and Deputy E.L. Jones responded to an intoxicated person report. When they arrived, they located a male passed out in a ditch. After waking up and displaying signs of intoxication, the suspect aggressively approached deputies. Deputies would attempt to detain the suspect and he resisted. The suspect was charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

VANDALISM

Taco Bell, 255 Garrisonville Road, 9/26, 10:10 P.m. Sergeant E.T. Osborn responded to a vandalism. After a late-night taco run, the driver and his passenger were leaving the parking lot. While doing so, the occupants of a BMW threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle.