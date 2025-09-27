Shenandoah University Announces Hornet Ambassadors

WINCHESTER, Va. — Shenandoah University is proud to announce the 30 students who were selected for its Hornet Ambassadors program for 2025-26.

The new Hornet Ambassadors include:

Erin Harrup, of Bristow

Kevin Paz Canales, of Dumfries

Each year, students are selected to represent the Shenandoah spirit through their commitment to leadership, community engagement, and school pride.

As Hornet Ambassadors, they serve as representatives of SU to incoming students, families, community members, and beyond.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke and Loudoun counties, as well as online offerings.

Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with a wide-ranging education.

With approximately 4,400 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge.

For more information, visit su.edu.