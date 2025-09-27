Marine Corps Museum delays opening Tuesday; officials report no town traffic changes so far

QUANTICO, Va. — The National Museum of the Marine Corps says it will open later than usual on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The announcement, posted to the museum’s Facebook page, notes a noon opening. The museum is normally open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. daily with free admission and parking.

The delayed opening comes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is slated to address a rare gathering of senior military leaders at Marine Corps University on base Tuesday. While the event is closed to the public, Potomac Local is checking whether commuters and visitors should expect heavier gate traffic or temporary changes on roads serving the base and the museum.

Town says no changes at this time

Quantico Mayor Kevin Brown told Potomac Local he is unaware of any planned traffic or access changes within the Town of Quantico. We asked base officials and area police agencies whether drivers should expect lane restrictions, gate adjustments, or posted no-parking zones around I-95 Exits 148 and 150, U.S. 1, Russell Road, Fuller Road, Fuller Heights Road, and other approaches to the base and museum.

We’ll publish any on-the-record advisories we receive from:

MCINCR–MCB Quantico COMMSTRAT/Public Affairs

Prince William County Police Department

Town of Quantico Police Department

Virginia State Police, Division 7

What we’ve asked officials to confirm

Any gate changes/closures, expanded ID checks, or altered visitor access on base

Road closures, lane restrictions, detours, or temporary no-parking near the base, Town of Quantico, and museum approaches

Expected time windows for the heaviest congestion and suggested alternate routes

Transit impacts (VRE/OmniRide stops or shuttle changes) and any pedestrian restrictions

Media staging or restricted areas, if applicable

A preferred public message and links where residents can find live updates

What to know if you’re headed that way Tuesday

Museum: Plan for a later-than-usual opening; check the museum’s Facebook page before you go.

Driving: Allow extra time Tuesday morning for the I-95/US-1 corridor near Quantico. Even in normal conditions, gate traffic can back up during the morning rush.

Transit: Before traveling, check VRE and OmniRide for any same-day service notes.

Updates: We’ll add any official traffic/advisory language to this story as soon as it’s released.

Why it matters

Quantico anchors one of the region’s busiest commute sheds, with base gates tying directly into I-95, U.S. 1, and neighborhood roads in Dumfries, Triangle, and the Town of Quantico. Even modest changes to gate operations or event-related protocols can ripple into morning traffic patterns.

Have you seen something we should know about?

If you encounter unusual backups, posted detours, or signage on Tuesday morning, email [email protected] or text 571-989-1695 with the location, time, and a photo if safe to do so.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. We will update with official advisories and the museum’s confirmed opening time as they are provided.